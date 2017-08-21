Rams' secondary wants to turn the corner

The last time the Rams and the Chargers were on the same field three fights broke out, each one started by Rams cornerbacks.

At the time, Rams cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant said fighting was “never OK.” He has changed his stance since then.

“That intensity, that fight, we love it,” Pleasant said. “But at the same time we don’t want it to happen in a situation that is going to hurt us as a team.”

Coach Sean McVay has overhauled an offense that features quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and newly acquired receiver Sammy Watkins, but the Rams secondary is constantly vying for attention.

Pleasant, 31, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant in various roles for the Washington Redskins, appears to be the driving force. He never stops pacing the sideline, and players hear feedback after each down.

“I love it,” said Kayvon Webster, a cornerback who signed as a free agent during the offseason. “He’s a young coach and he brings a lot of energy. He wants to be great, he wants his players to be great.”

The defensive backs celebrate. They talk to each other and to opponents. And then they talk more.

“Any time you can set the tempo as a defensive back,” Pleasant said, “I always think that type of energy, that type of passion is contagious.”

Last week at practice, veteran cornerback Trumaine Johnson intercepted two of Goff’s passes. Troy Hill and Kevin Peterson also had interceptions. So did safeties Cody Davis and John Johnson.

In Saturday’s preseason victory over the Oakland Raiders, Johnson intercepted a pass by Derek Carr to set up a touchdown. The Rams also gave up two touchdown passes, but that didn’t dampen the group’s spirit.

“It’s fun right now,” Johnson said of the secondary as a group. “We’re just trying to build chemistry with the players and the coach.”

New defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4 defense has put the cornerbacks in a position to attack, Pleasant said. That has enabled Pleasant to focus on teaching rather than scheming.

“He’s very informational,” Webster said. “He’s been very helpful to us, learning the defense and learning the concepts of the offense.”

The Rams ranked ninth in the league in total defense last season, but the secondary had some shortcomings. For example, Johnson, who was sidelined for two games and part of another because of injuries, had one interception — the only one by a Rams cornerback in 2016.

Johnson, who will play under the franchise tag and earn nearly $17 million this season, has 16 interceptions in five seasons with the Rams. He intercepted a career-best seven in 2015.

The biggest concern about the cornerbacks is depth.

Lamarcus Joyner, who started eight games at corner last season, was moved to safety in the offseason. The Rams also traded E.J. Gaines, a part-time starter at cornerback, to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Watkins.

Webster, a former Denver Broncos backup, is expected to start at corner but he has not played in the preseason because of an unspecified issue. And the nickel back, fifth-year pro Nickell Robey-Coleman, who was signed as a free agent, has been sidelined because of an unspecified issue.

When Webster and Robey-Coleman were able to play, Pleasant said their progress was apparent.

“I’ve seen them try to improve by the day,” Pleasant said, “get better as a football player technically and as a football player mentally, as far as preparation and as far as studying the game plan.”

Hill, Peterson and Michael Jordan are the backup corners.

Two weeks ago, during the joint practice with the Chargers, Johnson started the first fight. Later, he intercepted a pass by Philip Rivers, and said after the workout that Rivers was talking trash.

Johnson’s outspoken personality hasn’t waned.

Last Saturday, after he intercepted Carr’s pass, Johnson said that he was surprised that the Raiders quarterback threw in his direction.

Johnson said he has always liked the energy among his group, but that Pleasant’s passion has resonated.

“He loves competing, he loves watching his players do good,” Johnson said.

