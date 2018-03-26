Rams agree to terms with free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on one-year contract

From the moment the 2017 season ended with a playoff defeat, Rams general manager Les Snead planned to spend the offseason making the teams' defense more on par with its high-scoring offense.
"We get that thing to dominant," Snead said of the defense, "it would be kind of fun."
The Rams are looking dominant, on paper anyway. And they continued a frenzied offseason Monday by agreeing to terms with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year contract.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the deal is reportedly worth $14 million.
Suh is the third major addition to a defense that the Rams were working to put on the level of its offense, which ranked among the league's best in 2017.
In February, Snead traded for cornerback Marcus Peters. This month, before the start of free agency, he traded for cornerback Aqib Talib. The cornerbacks, with a combined five Pro Bowl selections between them, come with combined salaries that totaled less than it would have cost to retain Trumaine Johnson.
Now the Rams have added the 6-foot-4, 307-pound Suh, giving them a potentially dominant front that also will feature NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers.
Suh, 31, chose the Rams over the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and, perhaps, the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams were the final stop on Suh's free-agent tour. He visited the Rams' facility last Tuesday and had dinner that night with coach Sean McVay and team executives at Nobu in Malibu.
"We came away impressed with just the human being," McVay said Sunday night at the NFL owners meetings. "He's got a good perspective."
The Jets were thought to have made the largest offer, but team owner Christopher Johnson told reportersSunday that the Jets had rescinded.
"That can't be anything but good news for us," McVay said Sunday night.
On Monday, before the deal was announced, Snead said he was not antsy.
"It would probably be different if you needed a decision from him, let's call it ASAP, because it might affect another decision," Snead said. "In this case, because this is more, 'Hey, you know what? This bonus became available'… the timeline is not holding us back.
"That's what makes this situation probably different than some."
This will be the third NFL team for Suh, a Portland, Oregon native who attended college at Nebraska and was the second overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 draft.
Suh, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, played five seasons with the Lions before signing a six-year, $114-million contract with the Miami Dolphins that included $60 million in guarantees.
Suh has 51½ sacks, but the vast majority came early in his career. Last season, he had 4½ sacks, the lowest total of his career in a 16-game season.
The Dolphins released Suh on March 14, making him a free agent for the second time.
This time, money was probably not the decisive factor.
The Jets and the Titans were thought to have more salary-cap room for a richer deal, but the opportunity to play for McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips on a team that appears to be ascending might have won Suh over.
This will be the first time in Suh's NFL career that he will play in a 3-4 rather than a 4-3, so Phillips must design ways to get the best out of Suh and Donald.
Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein