Free-agent safety T.J. McDonald suspended by NFL for eight games

Free-agent safety T.J. McDonald, who played four seasons for the Rams, has been suspended for eight games by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The suspension stems from McDonald’s arrest last May after a traffic accident in Woodland Hills. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs. In January, McDonald pleaded guilty to reckless driving involving drugs or alcohol, what is commonly known as a “wet reckless.”

McDonald, 26, was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program, 18 Narcotics Anonymous classes and perform 200 hours of community service.

McDonald also was ordered to complete one month in a live-in residential drug program as well as make restitution to the victim in the case.

McDonald played at USC and was a third-round draft pick by the Rams in 2013.

He was put on injured reserve near the end of the 2015 season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery. Last season, he started 16 games and intercepted two passes.

