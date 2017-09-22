What we learned in the Rams’ 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers:

Todd Gurley can run for more than 100 yards

The NFL’s 2015 offensive rookie of the year finally showed the form — and the statistics — that made him a breakout star.

Gurley scored an easy touchdown on the second play of the game after Nickell Robey-Coleman’s interception. He also rushed for another touchdown and scored on a pass play in the first three-touchdown performance of his NFL career.

Gurley was at his best in the fourth quarter when the Rams literally put the game in his hands A 29-yard run and a 27-yard pass reception set up a touchdown that gave the Rams a 15-point lead.

And the Rams needed nearly every one of those points to hold off the 49ers.

Sammy Watkins can make plays

Rams fans now see why general manager Les Snead traded for Watkins during training camp.

He scored two touchdowns, and he and Robert Woods each accrued more than 100 yards receiving.

Watkins made a sensationally difficult catch in the third quarter when, in full stride, he looked over his right shoulder and tracked a pass from quarterback Jared Goff that arrived to Watkins’ left. The play gained 47 yards.

The offensive line is doing a good job

Along with helping Gurley get over the 100-yard hump, the line did not allow a sack.

That enabled Goff to find Woods, Watkins, Gurley and others.

Veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth correctly gets much of the credit for protecting Goff.

But there also have been unsung performances. The Rams could have been in trouble when center John Sullivan left the game because of an injury, but Goff noted that center Austin Blythe came in and did not miss a beat.

The run defense is not the only issue

A week after the Washington Redskins ran through the Rams’ defense, journeyman quarterback Brian Hoyer overcame Robey-Coleman’s interception and picked apart the secondary.

Hoyer completed 23 of 37 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns, many to receivers who got behind the Rams’ defensive backs.

On a certain level, that is the byproduct of a 3-4 scheme that encourages defensive backs to take chances. But the Rams must limit the amount of wide-open opportunities.

Kick returners are having trouble holding onto the ball

For the second time in three games, Tavon Austin muffed a punt.

In the second quarter, Austin’s miscue gave the 49ers the ball at the 12-yard line and eventually led to a field goal.

Kick-off returner Pharoh Cooper also lost a fumble.

After the 49ers cut the Rams’ lead to 41-33, Cooper returned a kick 28 yards, but the 49ers knocked the ball into the air and then recovered the fumble. The play set up the 49ers’ final touchdown.

Aaron Donald is starting to look like Aaron Donald

After sitting out offseason workouts and training camp because of a contract dispute, it figured to take Donald some time to get into football shape.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection looked rusty against the Washington Redskins and acknowledged that he needed to play better.

Donald sealed the Rams’ victory against the 49ers when he sacked Hoyer on a fourth-and-20 play.

It was Donald’s 29th career sack.

