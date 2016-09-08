Landon Donovan is returning to the Galaxy

Landon Donovan, who retired after leading the Galaxy to an MLS Cup title in 2014, is returning to soccer and could formally rejoin the team Thursday.

Two sources who were unable to speak on the record confirmed Donovan’s return. He is the all-time Major League Soccer leader in goals and assists but has not been training regularly with the Galaxy first team, so it’s unknown when he might be ready play in his first game.

Donovan, 34, cited burnout when he retired from soccer six months after being cut from the U.S. national team by Coach Juergen Klinsmann ahead of the 2014 World Cup. Donovan, who is also the leading scorer in U.S. history, is eligible for selection to the national team.

Because Donovan was unsigned, he is eligible to join the Galaxy as soon as MLS signs off on his contract. That is expected to happen well before next week’s deadline to set rosters from the final five weeks of the regular season and the playoffs.

A look back at Landon Donovan's soccer career.

News of the impending deal comes just a week after the Galaxy let midfielder Nigel de Jong out of his contract to join Turkish club Galatasaray. De Jong was due a two-year, $6-million contract extension if he played in five of the Galaxy’s final eight games.

It is not known how De Jong’s release — and the money the Galaxy saved by letting him go — factored in Donovan’s signing. Nor has the player or the team said whether Donovan’s return will be for the final six games of this season or beyond.

Donovan’s decision to return nearly two years after announcing his retirement is rare but not unheard of in major professional sports. Brett Favre announced his retirement from the NFL twice before finally walking away for good in 2011. Mario Lemieux came back three seasons after retiring from the NHL and played into his 40s with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Michael Jordan retired from the NBA twice before playing his last game for the Washington Wizards at age 40.

Donovan’s return will likely include a uniform change. He wore No. 10 throughout his career with the Galaxy and the U.S. national team, but with the Galaxy that number belongs to designated player Giovani dos Santos.

