Galaxy set to sign Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic was released from his deal with England's Manchester United on Thursday, about three months before it was to expire, and will formally be introduced as a member of the Galaxy by the weekend. According to Sports llustrated's Grant Wahl, Ibrahimovic will sign a two-year deal worth $3 million, funded in large part with targeted allocation money from the league. Although that would make him the fourth-best-paid player on the Galaxy that contract represents a huge drop from Ibrahimovic's deal with Manchester United, which reportedly paid him approximately $177,000 per week.