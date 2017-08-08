LAFC is about to make Mexico's Carlos Vela the team's first designated player

The Los Angeles Football Club, which won’t enter MLS play until next season, is about to lay the cornerstone for the team’s foundation after reaching agreement on contract terms with Mexican national team standout Carlos Vela.

An MLS source who could not speak on the record confirmed that Vela could sign a deal as early as Tuesday afternoon, making him the fledgling team’s first designated player.

Vela, 28, spent the last seven years in Spain with Real Sociedad. He also played in the English Premier League with Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion. According to the soccer website transfermarkt.com, Vela’s contract with Sociedad runs through June, meaning LAFC will have to play a transfer fee.

Because LAFC won’t open its first training camp until January, the team will also have to find a place for Vela to play on loan until next year.

Salary terms have not been released, but if Vela signs he would be the second major acquisition in two weeks for LAFC, which recently landed Bob Bradley to coach the team. Bradley is a former U.S. national team coach.

LAFC has been close to signing a Mexican national team player before only to see the deal fall apart before the contract was final. In June the team thought it had midfielder Andres Guardado, only to have Guardado change his mind at the last second and sign with Spain’s Real Bettis. LAFC had also been linked to talks with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, but Mexico’s all-time scoring leader eventually landed in England with West Ham United.

Vela played more than 200 games for Sociedad with his best season coming in 2013-14, when he scored 21 goals in all competitions. He made his national team debut in 2007 and scored his first international goal a month later against the U.S. at the Coliseum. He also scored his most recent goal against the U.S., in June’s World Cup qualifier in Mexico City.

Vela has 55 international caps with Mexico.

Vela has long been tied to a U.S. move despite the wishes of Mexican national team coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who has made no secret of his preference for his players to remain in Europe in the run-up to next summer’s World Cup.

Vela is the second national team star to jump to MLS in the last two weeks, following midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, who left Spain’s Villarreal for the Galaxy. Dos Santos made his league debut Sunday in Portland.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry report from Rams training camp: Defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to hold out because of a contract dispute, the secondary makes standout plays and the team prepares to host the Chargers in a joint practice on Wednesday. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry report from Rams training camp: Defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to hold out because of a contract dispute, the secondary makes standout plays and the team prepares to host the Chargers in a joint practice on Wednesday. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry report from Rams training camp: Defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to hold out because of a contract dispute, the secondary makes standout plays and the team prepares to host the Chargers in a joint practice on Wednesday. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry report from Rams training camp: Defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to hold out because of a contract dispute, the secondary makes standout plays and the team prepares to host the Chargers in a joint practice on Wednesday. CAPTION Rams Coach Sean McVay distributed about 50 golf carts to the team in an attempt to reduce mileage on their legs during training camp at UC Irvine. Rams Coach Sean McVay distributed about 50 golf carts to the team in an attempt to reduce mileage on their legs during training camp at UC Irvine. CAPTION Hear from Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates, as well as fans, on the first day of training camp in Costa Mesa. Hear from Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates, as well as fans, on the first day of training camp in Costa Mesa. CAPTION The USC quarterback skyrocketed from little-known backup to Trojan starter, Rose Bowl hero and the reason USC is considered a strong contender for the next College Football Playoff. The USC quarterback skyrocketed from little-known backup to Trojan starter, Rose Bowl hero and the reason USC is considered a strong contender for the next College Football Playoff. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry recap the first weekend of Rams training camp, including star tackle Aaron Donald's contract situation, quarterback Jared Goff's progress and standout newcomers. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry recap the first weekend of Rams training camp, including star tackle Aaron Donald's contract situation, quarterback Jared Goff's progress and standout newcomers.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11