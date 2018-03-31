Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores two late goals to lift Galaxy to a 4-3 victory over LAFC

The Galaxy and their noisy, upstart neighbors, the Los Angeles Football Club, will meet two more times this season. And who knows how many times after that.
But all those games will have to go some to match Saturday's inaugural inner-city showdown.
With Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring two goals in the final 13 minutes — one on a 45-yard volley and the other on a header in stoppage time — the Galaxy rallied from a three-goal deficit for a hard-earned 4-3 victory before a raucous and engaged sellout crowd of 27,068 at the StubHub Center.
Carlos Vela scored a pair of first-half goals for LAFC. But Ibrahimovic was the player many in the crowd wanted to see and he didn't disappoint after coming off the bench in the 71st minute.
The Swedish star, who last played in a game on Dec. 26 when he was still with Manchester United, looked slow and rusty and his first two touches. But after running onto a ball about midway into the LAFC half in the 78th minute, he launched a long right-footed volley that took keeper Tyler Miller completely by surprise.
It also brought the pro-Galaxy part of the crowd, which until then had little to cheer, to full throat. But that was just a preview of coming attractions. In the opening seconds of stoppage time, Ibrahimovic raced up the center of the pitch and nodded home a header to cap a dramatic comeback, end LAFC's two-game winning streak and give the Galaxy its first win since opening day.
Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid said before the game he was worried about LAFC's speed and aggressiveness on the attacking end. But his team appeared unprepared for either in the early going.
LAFC put two shots on goal in the first three minutes, then put one in the goal in the fifth minute when Vela, given way too space at the top of the box, bent an arcing left-footed try in at the left post.
The Mexican international then got some help from teammates Marcos Urena and Diego Rossi to double the scored in the 26th minute. Urena, on the right wing, fought off two defenders and rolled in a pass into the box from Rossi, who sent it along to a wide-open Vela on the left side.
With no little defensive help in sight, Galaxy keeper David Bingham came off his line to challenge the attacker, colliding with teammate Jorgen Skjelvik in the process. So Vela patiently backed up, waited for his opening, then flicked the ball off the underside of the crossbar for this third goal of the season.
Rossi's assist on the goal was his league-leading fourth of the season.
The Galaxy didn't get their first shot on goal until the opening minute of the second half – seconds before Urena put a shot off the left foot of Galaxy defender Daniel Steres and past Bingham to make it 3-0.
Sebastian Lletget started the Galaxy comeback in the 60th minute, beating Miller cleanly on a strong right-footed shot from the middle of the box. That snapped a 180-minute scoreless streak for the Galaxy, whose previous goal had three weeks ago in a loss to New York City FC.
Ten minutes later Ibrahimovic stripped off his warm-ups and made his way to the fourth official, who waved him on in place of Lletget in the 71st minute. Two minutes later a Chris Pontius header cut the Galaxy's deficit to a goal, setting the stage of Ibrahimovic's magic.
