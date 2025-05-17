Angel City can’t keep pace with Bay FC in shutout loss

Bay FC’s Maddie Moreau, left, contests for a header on the ball with Angel City’s Christen Press during Angel City’s 2-0 loss Saturday.

Penelope Hocking and Caroline Conti both scored in the first half to lift Bay FC to a 2-0 victory over Angel City on Saturday.

Hocking opened the scoring with a rising shot from inside the box after a pass from Taylor Huff in the 23rd minute. It was Hocking’s second goal of the season and her second in consecutive weeks.

The referee awarded a penalty kick to Bay FC after Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson came off her line and brought down Huff in the 26th minute. Conti converted the penalty for her second goal of the season.

Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz made four saves and picked up her third shutout.

Angel City were without defender Savy King, who is on medical leave after undergoing surgery for a heart abnormality. King collapsed in the second half of Angel City’s 2-0 win over the Utah Royals last weekend.

Before kick-off at PayPal Park, both Bay FC and Angel City wore shirts with ‘SK3’ printed on the front as a tribute to King. Angel City captain Sarah Gorden also held up King’s jersey during the team photo.

The win snapped a three-game winless streak for Bay (3-4-2). Angel City (4-3-2) has lost all three of its meetings with Bay FC.