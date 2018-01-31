LAFC reaches jersey, streaming deal with YouTube TV

The expansion Los Angeles Football Club has reached a multiple-year agreement with YouTube TV that will see the subscription-content provider place its name and logo on the team's jerseys and stream the club's locally televised games in English.
The LAFC is thought to be the first professional sports franchise in North America to offer its games on a dedicated streaming channel. A separate over-the-air TV partner, likely to be Univision affiliate KMEX, will carry LAFC's locally televised games in Spanish.
Terms of the deal, which thrusts YouTubeTV into the volatile sports-broadcasting business, were not announced. LAFC will make its MLS debut in March.
"This truly is a historic day for our club," LAFC President Tom Penn said in a statement. "YouTube TV is an ambitious and innovative brand that we are proud to showcase on the front of our jersey and in our community."
Under the agreement, 30 of LAFC's 34 games will stream on a YouTube TV channel. The coverage will also feature 30-minute pregame and postgame shows. Pregame and postgame shows as well as additional midweek programming will be available nationwide but the game coverage will be geo-fenced, making it viewable only in Southern California.
The team has not chosen its team of analysts and play-by-play broadcasters.
YouTube TV, a $35-per-month subscription service, is available on the Internet and mobile devices in 80 metro areas across the U.S. is
"LAFC is re-imagining the sports landscape in the same innovative way we strive to reimagine the live TV experience," Tim Katz, YouTube's director of Sports Partnerships for the Americas, said in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with LAFC to be the exclusive home for all locally televised matches and to share our name of the front of their jerseys."
LAFC also is close to an agreement with English- and Spanish-language radio partners.
Local TV has been a tough market to crack for many MLS teams. The Galaxy, seven seasons into a league-record 10-year, $55-million contract with Spectrum Sports Net, saw its ratings stall at fewer than 16,000 homes last season. But Real Salt Lake has an over-the-air TV partner that has given the team control over game broadcasts that draw as many as 45,000 Utah households.
"MLS and all the teams, we're kind of stuck in this 'tweener phase right now," said Trey Fitz-Gerald, Real Salt Lake's vice president of broadcast and public relations. "That old model, that [broadcast] rights model that has driven sports value for the last 30 years, is falling apart. But nobody knows exactly what the new model is going to look like.
"You're gaining audience and you're gaining viewers, but it's different. It's not sitting down on your couch for two hours."
Nationwide MLS games broadcast on ESPN, Univision or Fox Sports, averaged fewer than 300,000 viewers per game, about what the New York Yankees averaged for its games last season on the regional YES Network.
That doesn't necessarily mean fewer eyeballs on the games, however. It could mean fans are accessing games on other platforms such as the internet and mobile devices, said Daniel T. Durbin of the USC Annenberg Institute of Sports, Media and Society.
"We're now at a turning point where the audience is actually diminishing for sports on television because it's expanding for sports on alternative media," Durbin said. "There are other reasons for it. But one of the strong reasons — especially with that target audience of millennials — is that they're expanding their consumption of sports on what we would call alternative media but what are now becoming the standard media."
