World Cup Group B preview: Cristiano Ronaldo has a pretty clear path to advance

The skinny: French coach Herve Renard is faced with question marks on both ends of the field. In goal he has Munir Mohamedi, who plays for a second-tier club in Spain, not exactly World Cup-level competition. And at striker he has the French-born Boutaib, who didn’t make his national team debut until he was 29. But in between Morocco is solid, with a well-organized defense and a deep and creative midfield. Renard, a proven coach, can use a number of formations and his team will both possess and press so don’t expect Morocco to sit back and wait for mistakes.