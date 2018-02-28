L.A.'s bid to be host city for 2026 World Cup takes a step forward

Los Angeles' bid for a part in World Cup 2026 moved forward Tuesday after the City Council moved to allow a private group to seek the international sporting event on behalf of several Southern California cities.
Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, LLC, a group that includes the Los Angeles Football Club, will bid on behalf of Inglewood, Pasadena and Los Angeles, a move that eases the financial liability of staging the events, according to city officials.
"This will be a rousing success," predicted City Councilman Paul Koretz, who voted to back the bid. "I don't see the danger."
Earlier this month, the L.A. City Council balked at the contract put forward by the United Bid Committee, the three-nation group cooperatively seeking to host the World Cup in North America. That proposal would have required the city of L.A. to pay for services including police, even if games were held in Pasadena.
Los Angeles, which is among 25 U.S. cities that could be host sites for the World Cup, is expected to be a top contender for the championship game. Final applications to host the World Cup are due in March, and FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, will pick the winner in June.
The soccer federations of the U.S., Mexico and Canada joined forces to present a united bid. Morocco, which has submitted its own bid, is the only competition.
Separately, the council also agreed Tuesday to approve a contract between Los Angeles World Airports and the U.S. Soccer Federation related to the marketing of games and welcoming visitors to the airport. The contract was approved despite concerns by some lawmakers over a lack of legal protection for the city and airport.
Twitter: @dakotacdsmith