Coliseum, Rose Bowl and Inglewood NFL stadium apply to stage World Cup games

Three Southern California stadiums have submitted paperwork to stage World Cup games in 2026 should the united bid of the U.S., Mexico and Canada to host the tournament win approval from FIFA.

The Coliseum, the new NFL stadium set at Hollywood Park and Pasadena’s Rose Bowl, site of the 1994 World Cup final, are among the venues that have applied to the United Bid Committee, which will pare that to a shortlist of prospect host cities later this month. Forty other cities in 25 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, three Mexican states and five Canadian provinces also have expressed interest in staging World Cup games. Twenty to 25 cities will be included in the final bid submitted to FIFA.

Other U.S. stadiums that have submitted bids include the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., Chicago’s Soldier Field, the Raiders’ proposed stadium in Las Vegas, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Six Canadian stadiums and three in Mexico — including Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, the first stadium to host two World Cup finals — also are being considered. Among the options are Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Vancouver’s BC Place and Liga MX facilities in Guadalajara and Monterrey.

“The host cities will help define the United Bid. Each will offer the best facilities and infrastructure to stage the world’s biggest single-event sporting competition, the FIFA World Cup, and together they will play a key role in the development of the sport in North America,” United Bid Committee executive director John Kristick said in a statement. “We’re thrilled with the submissions that we have received, especially each city’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we look forward to bringing the best group of candidate host cities together for our official United Bid.”

The 41 cities represent diverse geographical regions across the three countries and a wide array of facilities, including stadiums for soccer and American football as well as domed and retractable-roof facilities.

All stadiums are required to have at least 40,000 seats for group-stage matches and a capacity of at least 80,000 to be considered for the opening match and the final.

The submitted bids provide information about each city’s experience hosting major sporting and cultural events, potential venues, transportation infrastructure, available accommodations, environmental-protection initiatives and more.

Each city also must propose international-level training sites and locations for team base camps as well as hotels for teams, staff and VIPs.

The three-country united bid will be competing against a bid from Morocco to stage the 2026 World Cup. FIFA is expected to choose between the two proposals at its congress next June. The 2026 World Cup will be the event’s largest, with 48 participating.

The United Bid sites are:

U.S.

(city, stadium, capacity)

Canada

Edmonton, Commonwealth Stadium, 56,335

Montreal, Olympic Stadium, 61,004

Ottawa, TD Place Stadium, 24,341

Regina, Mosaic Stadium, 30,048

Toronto, BMO Field, 28,026

Vancouver, BC Place, 55,165

Mexico

Guadalajara, Estadio Chivas, 45,364

Mexico City, Estadio Azteca, 87,000

Monterrey, Estadio Rayados, 52,237

CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11