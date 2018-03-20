Another new professional football league will start next February, getting a head start on the XFL

Placekickers may not be too crazy about the league. All extra-point attempts will be two-point conversions from the 2-yard line. And, instead of kickoffs, the ball will be placed on the receiving team's 25-yard line. In situations where a team would have opted to attempt an onside kick, instead that team will get the ball on its own 35 for one fourth-and-10 play to determine whether or not it gets to keep the ball.