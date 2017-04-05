NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' games will stream on Amazon in 2017

If NFL viewership is on a downswing, somebody forgot to tell Amazon.
The internet retail giant has reached an agreement with the NFL to stream “Thursday Night Football” games, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The deal is said to be for around $50 million — about five times the amount Twitter paid the league last year for the rights to stream the Thursday night telecasts.
While Twitter streamed the games for free over its social media network, Amazon will do so only for its Prime subscribers, who pay $99 a year for other exclusive video content as well as free two-day shipping on orders from the site.
Amazon will stream the broadcasts that air on either CBS or NBC. The NFL Network also shows every “Thursday Night Football” game.
Twitter, Google and Facebook also bid on the package, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Twitter: @chewkiii