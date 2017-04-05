NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' games will stream on Amazon in 2017

If NFL viewership is on a downswing, somebody forgot to tell Amazon.

The internet retail giant has reached an agreement with the NFL to stream “Thursday Night Football” games, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The deal is said to be for around $50 million — about five times the amount Twitter paid the league last year for the rights to stream the Thursday night telecasts.

While Twitter streamed the games for free over its social media network, Amazon will do so only for its Prime subscribers, who pay $99 a year for other exclusive video content as well as free two-day shipping on orders from the site.

Amazon will stream the broadcasts that air on either CBS or NBC. The NFL Network also shows every “Thursday Night Football” game.

Twitter, Google and Facebook also bid on the package, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Ethan Thompson is player of the year Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >>

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii