Ray Allen responds with a cryptic Facebook post after former Celtics teammates snub him on TV

Five key members of the Boston Celtics’ 2008 championship team got together on Kevin Garnett’s TNT show on Monday night. One player was notably absent — and that was, of course, Ray Allen.

The five — Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glen Davis — spent an entire segment of more than six minutes talking about Allen, who hasn’t been on good terms with the rest of the group since leaving for the Miami Heat in 2012.

“People don’t understand that this is real life for us,” Garnett said. “The situation with Ray is very sensitive. When we all talked about doing this reunion, we were talking about guys we considered loyal and part of this group.”

Pierce said: “ I thought we formed a brotherhood here in Boston. I just figured like if it was me leaving or KG leaving… we would have been like ‘this is what I’ve been thinking about.’ That’s what I was hurt by. When Ray didn’t at least give us a heads-up about it. ... I just felt like we should have had a conversation and then it would have settled over a little bit more.”

Perkins added: “It ain’t what Ray did, it’s how he did it.”

But, they said, there is a way for Allen to work his way back into the brotherhood, if he so chooses.

“At this point in time, I don't think it’s on nobody on here to break the ice. I actually think it’s on Ray to break the ice. If Ray wants to make amends with anybody up here, whatever the case, I think it’s on him to reach out and say, ‘Hey … I handled this wrong.”

Sure hope no one on that stage is holding his breath waiting for Allen to do any of that. Here’s what he posted Tuesday morning on Facebook.

Sure it might look like just another Facebook photo accompanying an inspirational quote, “The power to push limits.” But in that photo, Allen is wearing his Heat uniform. And the person he is pushing through is Rondo, in a Celtics uniform.

Rondo is actually the only one of the five who had nothing to say during the Allen segment of Monday’s show. But he famously did not invite Allen to a reunion of the 2008 championship team he’s planning for later this year.

