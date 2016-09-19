New York congressman on capture of bombing suspect: 'You are welcome Colin Kaepernick'

With a suspect in the weekend bombings in New York and New Jersey caught by police Monday morning, Congressman Lee Zeldin of New York took to Twitter to inform his constituents of the news.

He also took the opportunity to mention San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

https://twitter.com/leezeldin/status/777897972499488768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Suspect in custody,” Zeldin tweeted. “You are welcome Colin Kaepernick.”

Kaepernick has not stood during the national anthem throughout the NFL preseason and the first two games of the regular season this year as a protest against social injustice and police brutality. His actions have been seen by some as offensive to the U.S. military and law enforcement.

Ahmad Khan Rahami had been linked to the weekend bombings in the area and was apprehended Monday after a shootout with police in Linden, N.J.

Zeldin, a rookie congressman who is up for reelection next month, said later Monday in a statement:

"This is that moment in time that reminds us exactly of why we are so blessed to have men and women in our military, law enforcement, and other first responders who would risk their lives and lay it all on the line to protect our freedoms and liberties," Zeldin said. "We wouldn't be able to live in the greatest nation in the world if not for these heroes who keep us safe, secure and free."

He added: "This is why our flag is more than just colored cloth. This is why I unapologetically love our country and our heroes who defend us. I'm insulted and disgusted when someone refuses to say the pledge or stand for the national anthem. That is their right of free speech and this is mine. I'm so grateful that we have our nation's protectors to do what they do and do it so well."

