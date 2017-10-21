College football: No. 5 Wisconsin thumps Maryland; No. 10 Oklahoma State edges Texas

Jonathan Taylor ran for a touchdown and broke the 1,000-yard mark for the season, Alex Hornibrook passed for two scores and No. 5 Wisconsin stayed unbeaten with a 38-13 win over Maryland on Saturday.

Taylor finished with 126 yards on 22 carries, a relatively ho-hum day following two straight 200-yard outings for the running back.

Playing in his seventh contest at Wisconsin (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), Taylor tied a major college football record shared by five other backs for fewest games by a freshman to get to 1,000 yards.

Hornibrook shook off an interception on his second attempt of the day, finishing 16 of 24 for 225 yards to balance the offense.

Maryland (3-4, 1-3), which has the league's worst defense, could have picked up some early pointers from Wisconsin.

Under heavy pressure, Max Bortenschlager's pass over the middle was intercepted by Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards and returned 54 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring with 12:18 left in the first quarter.

No wonder Maryland rarely took a shot down the field.

But the Terrapins did have some success running the ball out of spread formations, with Ty Johnson leading the way with 83 yards on 16 carries. They dented a defense that was allowing a Big Ten-best 78.8 yards a game for 143 yards overall in 35 carries.

No. 10 Oklahoma State 13, at Texas 10 (OT): The Cowboys’ Ramon Richards intercepted a Sam Ehlinger pass in the end zone in overtime and Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal, giving Oklahoma State the victory.

The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) scored the winning points on a 34-yard field goal by Ammendola on the first possession of OT. He missed a 29-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. Texas (3-4, 2-2) had a first down on the Oklahoma State 12 after a pass interference penalty against A.J. Green.

Oklahoma State quarterback Masons Rudolph passed for 282 yards, but he failed to reach 300 for the first time in eight games. Nevertheless, the Cowboys beat Texas for the fifth straight time in Austin, the most ever by a Longhorn opponent.

Boston College 41, at Virginia 10: Anthony Brown threw three touchdown passes and the Eagles’ defense stifled the Cavaliers to earn BC (4-4, 2-3 ACC) its second straight road win.

Brown completed 19 of 24 passes for 275 yards while the Eagles defense that limited Virginia to 247. The Eagles, by contrast, had 275 through the air and 237 on the ground. The Cavaliers (5-2, 2-1) came up well short in their bid for a fifth straight victory and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2011.

at Northwestern 17, Iowa 10 (OT): Quarterback Clayton Thorson scored on a one-yard run as the Wildcats (4-2, 2-2 Big Ten) rallied from a sluggish first half. Thorson's score was set up by a 23-yard reception by running back Justin Jackson.

Thorson finished 21 of 36 for 192 yards. Jackson rushed for 93 yards rushing in 25 attempts and had five receptions for 38 yards. Jackson now has 4,732 career yards to pass Anthony Davis (Wisconsin) for eighth place on the Big Ten's all-time rushing list. Nate Stanley completed 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception while Akrum Wadley rushed for 90 yards in 26 carries to lead Iowa (4-3, 1-3).