Sure, that photographer took a pitch to the groin at Fenway. But he got a great shot out of it

There’s nothing like a ceremonial first pitch gone awry.
Tony Capobianco knows that firsthand after “fielding” the initial toss Wednesday night at Fenway Park.
The photographer for the Eagle-Tribune newspaper in North Andover, Mass., was standing behind and to the left of home plate, shooting photos of the pregame festivities before the Boston Red Sox’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Jordan Leandre, a cancer survivor and Red Sox fan, got to throw out the first pitch. The high school junior is a pitcher, so getting the ball over the plate shouldn’t have been too hard.
But this one got away from him. The ball sailed way up over the plate and off to the left, hitting Capobianco in the groin.
He did get a great shot for his troubles.
Both Capobianco and Leandre are being great sports about the whole thing.
