‘I’m a way too passionate fan’: Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts speaks his mind

Austin Capobianco grabs the mitt of Dodgers Mookie Betts after Betts caught the ball in foul territory in the first inning of Game 4 of the World Series.

The Yankees fan who interfered with a catch being made by Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during Tuesday’s World Series game told The Times that he was just “too passionate” and “probably crossed the line.”

Austin Capobianco, a 38-year-old fan from Connecticut, was banned from attending Game 5 in the Bronx Wednesday for grabbing Betts’ mitt and appearing to twist the player’s wrist after Betts reached into the stands to catch a foul ball hit by Gleyber Torres. Capobianco said he was trying to steal the ball from Betts to help his favorite team.

“I’m a way too passionate fan that probably crossed the line last night,” Capobianco said in a text message to The Times. “All I wanted to do was avoid that from being an out.”

His efforts and those of a second fan did cause the ball to squirt out of Betts’ glove, but Torres was called out anyway because of the interference.

In an interview after the game with ESPN, Capobianco said that his actions and those of his seatmate, John Peter, were premeditated.

“We always joke about the ball in our area,” ESPN quoted the season ticket holder saying. “If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up. Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We’re willing to do this.”

In texts with The Times, the self-described superfan said that he did not exchange any words with the Dodgers outfielder and denied using any racial epithets for Betts. He said some people had accused him of using racial slurs.

Capobianco also commended Betts as a player.

“He so damn good and that play he made was impressive. World Series juices and desperation kicked in and that was the result,” Capobianco said.

If the Yankees had walked the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman instead of giving up a two-run homer in the top half of that inning, Capobianco added, that might have changed his “attitude or thought process during that play, but then again maybe not.”

In a statement, the Yankees said Capobianco and a second fan who interfered with Betts wouldn’t be allowed into the stadium “in any capacity” for Game 5 on Wednesday. “The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised,” the team said.

Capobianco also had a message for his team for the soon-to-come off-season.

“Sign Soto,” Capobianco wrote.

