Louisville Cardinals football program honors Muhammad Ali with butterfly design

The 10th-ranked Louisville Cardinals honored native son Muhammad Ali during their nationally televised game against second-ranked Florida State on Saturday.

Cardinals players had a white butterfly decal with “Ali” printed inside it on their red helmets.

The same butterfly design was emblazoned beyond an end zone covering some 30 square feet.

Ali rose to fame as a teenage boxer in Louisville before winning the gold medal as a light-heavyweight fighter in the 1960 Rome Olympics. He would go on to become one of the greatest heavyweight champions in history, known to “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” while becoming the world’s greatest sportsman.

Ali, who died June 3 at age 74, and his family were contributors to the university and its athletic program. His former wife Lonnie and son Asaad were in attendance Saturday.

In a statement announcing the tribute, Athletic Director Tom Jurich said:

"The Ali Family has been tremendous supporters of our program. Muhammad Ali's presence and generosity to our department will never be forgotten and the support Lonnie and her family have given in all aspects have meant a lot to me during the course of my career at the University of Louisville. They are treasured in our community and we wanted to properly thank them for everything they've meant to the city and the university."

Video tributes to Ali were played during the game and his former wife was recognized for the "Ali in All of Us" initiative that encourages people to give 75 hours of service in honor of Ali’s philanthropic efforts.