Texans owner Bob McNair apologizes for comparing NFL player protests to 'inmates running the prison'

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair issued an apology Friday for using the phrase "We can't have the inmates running the prison" in relation to NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

McNair was quoted in ESPN the Magazine as making the comment during a recent meeting of NFL owners and executives to discuss the league’s anthem controversy. According to the article by Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., “that statement stunned some in the room.”

Troy Vincent, a former player and the NFL’s current executive vice president of football operations, stood up at the meeting and said he was offended by the characterization of players as inmates, Wickersham and Van Natta reported. They added that McNair later took Vincent aside and apologized, saying he didn’t mean the words literally.

McNair expressed the same sentiment in his statement on Friday.

“I regret that I used that expression,” he stated. “I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players. I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally. I would never characterize our players or our league that way and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it.”

President Trump has criticized NFL players this season for kneeling during the national anthem and has called for owners to fire players who protest in such a manner. McNair donated millions of dollars to Trump’s presidential campaign.

Many NFL players, both current and former, are unhappy with McNair’s comment, even after his apology, and expressed their displeasure on social media.

CAPTION Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" CAPTION Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke talks World Series Game 3 and if Yu Darvish can help the Dodgers overcome the Game 2 loss. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke talks World Series Game 3 and if Yu Darvish can help the Dodgers overcome the Game 2 loss. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discusses Game 3 preparation and how he works with Yu Darvish. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discusses Game 3 preparation and how he works with Yu Darvish. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii

ALSO

Mike Ditka apologizes for saying there has been no oppression in the last 100 years

Roger Goodell to NFL teams: 'We believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem'

Despite what Trump thinks, the NFL isn't requiring players to stand for the national anthem. At least, not yet