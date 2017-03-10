Jimmy Garoppolo says 'Peace out Boston,' but Instagram post is thought to be a hoax

Jimmy Garoppolo said goodbye to Boston early Friday morning.

Well, at least somebody using the New England Patriots backup quarterback’s Instagram account said goodbye to Boston early Friday morning.

That Instagram post has since been deleted and is widely considered to have been a hoax by a hacker.

For a little while, Patriots fans and sports media members everywhere were abuzz because of a message on Garoppolo’s account from around 1 a.m. Pacific time that read, “So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.”

Garoppolo played well last season while Patriots starting quarterback Tom Brady was suspended in connection with the “Deflategate” scandal. That sparked a lot of off-season talk about whether the Super Bowl champs would trade their backup to one of the many quarterback-needy teams out there.

One of those potential suitors, the Cleveland Browns, did some wheeling and dealing Thursday, which led to more rumors that the team was trying to position itself to land Garoppolo.

But so far there’s been no news on any of that. Unless you believe what you read on a reportedly hacked Instagram account.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii