Pete Rose makes more than $1 million a year but still owes money to casinos and IRS, his estranged wife says

Pete Rose makes at least $1.2 million a year, primarily from autographs and appearance fees, but is in debt to casinos and the IRS and repeatedly fails to make his support payments on time, his estranged wife claimed in court documents.
Carol Rose's allegations appeared in a filing made in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week in an effort to settle a divorce case that began in 2011.
In those files, Carol Rose claims her estranged husband earns at least $100,000 a month, but spends most of it gambling. She asks the judge for baseball's all-time hits leader to reveal his financial status to the court so a settlement can be reached.
In March, Pete Rose filed an order for a judge to finalize his divorce with Carol Rose so he could marry his fiancee, Kiana Kim. In those documents, Rose said his estranged wife was being "unreasonable."
"The petitioner [Pete Rose] is 77 years old and maintaining the status quo is causing both parties emotional strain and pressure," Pete Rose's attorney wrote in the March filing.
Pete Rose was banned for life from Major League Baseball in 1989 for betting on MLB games while manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Since then he has proved to be a master of marketing himself. Check out this promotion, tweeted by ESPN's Darren Rovell in March, that offers four fans the opportunity to dine with, receive autographs from and pose for selfies with Rose for $5,000 — provided that the fans pick up the tab for the meal.
Twitter: @chewkiii