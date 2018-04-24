Pete Rose makes more than $1 million a year but still owes money to casinos and IRS, his estranged wife says

Pete Rose was banned for life from Major League Baseball in 1989 for betting on MLB games while manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Since then he has proved to be a master of marketing himself. Check out this promotion, tweeted by ESPN's Darren Rovell in March, that offers four fans the opportunity to dine with, receive autographs from and pose for selfies with Rose for $5,000 — provided that the fans pick up the tab for the meal.