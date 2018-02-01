'The world just lost a great dude': NBA players remember former Clipper Rasual Butler

Rasual Butler was never an All-Star, and he played for eight teams during his 13-year NBA career.
But his death Wednesday at age 38 had a huge impact on many players and others associated with the league. Butler and his wife, R&B singer Leah LaBelle Vladowski, were killed in a car crash in Studio City.
"Rasual will long be remembered not only for his accomplishments on the court, but for his vibrant personality, positive outlook and the compassion he had for everyone around him," the Clippers said in a tweet. Butler played for the Clippers from 2009 to 2011.
Several other players who spent time with Butler on the Clippers have shared their sorrow on Twitter.
Butler also spent time with the Miami Heat, the then-New Orleans Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs in a career that spanned from 2002 to 2016 (he did not play during the 2012-13 season).
Former players from those teams, and some of the teams themselves, also took to Twitter to honor Butler.
He may not have been a superstar, but Butler will be missed around the league.
Twitter: @chewkiii