Miami Heat suspend Jimmy Butler for seven games and will seek to trade him

The Miami Heat suspended Jimmy Butler seven games for “conduct detrimental to the team” on Friday.

The Miami Heat suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games on Friday and said they will seek to trade him.

The Heat said the suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.”

“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team,” the Heat said in a statement, one day after Butler said in a postgame press conference that he does not believe he can be happy playing in Miami going forward.

Advertisement

Butler will not be with the team for its home game Saturday against Utah and then the totality of a six-game road trip to Sacramento, Golden State, Utah, Portland, the Clippers and the Lakers.

In theory, the earliest that Butler could play again for the Heat is Jan. 17 at home against Denver. But he has likely played for Miami for the final time.

“Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers,” the Heat said.