LA 2024 video marks one year until Olympic leaders select host for 2024 Summer Games

With a year remaining before Olympic leaders gather to vote, the LA 2024 bid committee has released the latest video touting its campaign to bring the Summer Games back to Los Angeles.

The two-minute spot features a montage of local scenes with narration by children talking about their “dream city.”

It was previously shown to visitors — including International Olympic Committee members — as part of an exhibit at the USA House at the Rio Games this summer.

LA 2024 has raised tens of millions to fund its bid. If Los Angeles were to be selected, the budget for the Games could exceed $6 billion.

The bid committee believes that enough revenue can be generated through broadcast rights, ticket sales and other sources to pay for all costs and leave a $161-million surplus.

Still, the Olympics are notorious for going over budget and the IOC typically requires that host cities promise to cover the difference if expenses outweigh revenues.

In a separate opinion piece published Tuesday, LA 2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman again promised “a magical, modern Games that sets new benchmarks for the future with no risk, no worry and no surprises.”

L.A. and Paris are considered the front-runners in the race, with Rome and Budapest, Hungary, also competing. The IOC vote will take place in Lima, Peru, next September.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter