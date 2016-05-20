Concerns about the Zika virus prompt relocation of U.S. Olympic training camp from Puerto Rico

Brazil isn't the only country where the Zika virus has sports officials worried.

USA Swimming will move a pre-Olympic training camp out of Puerto Rico because of concerns about the outbreak on that island.

Officials sent a letter of notification to national team athletes and coaches this week.

"According to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and other health experts in the field of science and medicine, our athletes would be highly exposed to the Zika virus in Puerto Rico," the letter said.

The July camp will be held in Atlanta instead.

The mosquito-borne virus has swept through much of Central and South America. Rio de Janeiro, site of the upcoming 2016 Summer Olympics, has been especially hard hit.

