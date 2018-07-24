Tour de France interrupted when riders hit with tear gas as police break up farmers' protest

Four-time champion Chris Froome was among riders who had their eyes treated for tear gas when a farmer's protest interrupted the 16th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday.
Police had to remove bales of hay blocking the road 30 kilometers into the 218-kilometer leg from Carcassonne to Bagneres De-Luchon. An Associated Press photographer saw Froome and other riders getting treated with eye drops while the peloton stopped for several minutes. Tear gas, used to disperse protesters by police, inadvertently got into the eyes of some riders.
"Looks like the tear gas used by the police on the farmers ended up getting to the eyes of some riders," tweeted the Quick-Step Cycling team.
This Tour has been marred by incidents as race organizers struggle to deal with angry fans protesting Froome's participation. After fans threw flares at riders in the climb to the ski resort of Alpe d'Huez, Tour organizers banned the use of smoke flares for the rest of the race.
Froome raced all season under the cloud of a potential ban for using twice the permitted level of salbutamol during his victory at the Spanish Vuelta in September. He was cleared only just before the Tour.
The stage taking the peloton from Carcassonne to the spa town of Bagneres-de-Luchon resumed after a 15-minute interruption.
Froome is second overall, 1 minute, 39 seconds behind Sky teammate Geraint Thomas.