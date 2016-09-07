Carson Branstine topples second-seeded Oleysa Pervushina in U.S. Open junior tournament

Carson Branstine rallied from a three-game deficit in the third set to defeat No. 2-seeded Olesya Pervushina of Russia, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4, in just more than two hours on Wednesday at the U.S. Open junior girls’ tournament.

Branstine, a 15-year-old from Orange, was given a wild card into the tournament by the U.S. Tennis Assn. Pervushina, the No. 2 ranked junior player by the International Tennis Federation, had 11 aces.

“I figured if I was going to win today, I was going to win the right way,” Branstine said. “I knew if I was going to take a girl down as good as her, I would have to be aggressive and keep pushing on her.”

Branstine is the cousin of Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. She is coached by former tour player Kathy Rinaldi and the USTA.

“It was great having the crowd behind me, and Kathy there coaching me,” Branstine said. “Just being our home Slam and being American. The fans want to see the Americans winning and doing well.”

Branstine is one of nine American girls that have advanced to the round of 16. On Thursday, she will face Japan’s Yuki Naito, the No. 16 seed.

Also advancing in the singles draw was No. 5 Kayla Day of Santa Barbara.