Wrestlemania live results: What time does Wrestlemania start?

Wrestlemania, WWE’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year, takes place today in Orlando, Fla. We will have all the results as they happen here. The pre-show matches begin at 2 p.m. PT, with the main show beginning at 4 p.m. PT. The matches:
Neville (champion) vs. Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight championship
Andre the Giant memorial battle royal
Bray Wyatt (champion) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE championship
Goldberg (champion) vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal championship
Bayley (champion) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Raw Women’s championship
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H
A.J. Styles vs. Shane McMahon
Chris Jericho (champion) vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Dean Ambrose (champion) vs. Baron Corbin for the Intercontinental Championship
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (champions) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Alexa Bliss (champion) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Mickie James vs. Naomi vs. Carmella (with James Ellsworth) for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
