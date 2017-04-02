Wrestlemania live results: What time does Wrestlemania start?

Wrestlemania, WWE’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year, takes place today in Orlando, Fla. We will have all the results as they happen here. The pre-show matches begin at 2 p.m. PT, with the main show beginning at 4 p.m. PT. The matches:

Neville (champion) vs. Austin Aries for the Cruiserweight championship

Andre the Giant memorial battle royal

Bray Wyatt (champion) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE championship

Goldberg (champion) vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal championship

Bayley (champion) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Raw Women’s championship

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

A.J. Styles vs. Shane McMahon

Chris Jericho (champion) vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Dean Ambrose (champion) vs. Baron Corbin for the Intercontinental Championship

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (champions) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Alexa Bliss (champion) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Mickie James vs. Naomi vs. Carmella (with James Ellsworth) for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

