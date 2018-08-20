SummerSlam live results: Charlotte Flair pins Becky Lynch; Lynch turns on Flair after the match

If it’s summer, then it must be time for WWE’s annual SummerSlam pay-per-view, live from Brooklyn. Let’s get right to the results.
Seth Rollins (with Dean Ambrose) d. Dolph Ziggler (with Drew McIntyre) to win the Intercontinental championship
McIntyre climbed onto the apron, but Ambrose took him out with a Dirty Deeds. Rollins was distracted by this and almost turned around right into a superkick, but Rollins hit it first. He followed with a stomp for the pin. WIll Ambrose turn on Rollins tomorrow on Raw? That’s the big question coming out of the match.
The New Day d. The Bludgeon Brothers by DQ, so The Bludgeon Brothers retain the Smackdown tag team title
Woods and Big E set up the midnight hour, but Rowan used his hammer prop to attack them both for the DQ. This feud shall continue.
Braun Strowman d. Kevin Owens
A squash match. Strowman hit two running shoulderblocks and no-sold a superkick. Strowman hit the running powerslam on Owens for the pin.
Strowman is great, but I’m not sure why they have spent the last few months burying Owens when he should be one of their top heels.
This does set up Strowman cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on the winner of Reigns-Lesnar at the end of the night.
Charlotte Flair pins Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match for the Smackdown women’s title
Carmella was the champion coming into the match. This was an excellent match, with the crown behind Lynch, one of the most underrated wrestlers on the roster.
Carmella tossed Flair to the floor and hit Lynch with a superkick. Lynch recovered and put Carmella in the Disarmher, but Carmella got to the ropes for the break. Lynch hit an exploder suplex and put the Disarmher back on. Flair came up from behind and hit Lynch with the Natural Selection for the pin.
After the match, Lynch hugged Flair and the crowd booed, want Lynch to attack Flair. She must have listened, because Lynch slapped Flair and started punching and kicking her. Flar rolled out of the ring and Lynch threw her over the announce table. The crowd loved all of this.
Flair and Lynch are great, but I think they turned the wrong person. The crowd wants to cheer Lynch and boo Flair. But if any two wrestlers can make this work, it’s those two.