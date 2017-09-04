Charting the biggest comebacks in college football history: UCLA is No. 2

UCLA’s comeback from a 34-point deficit late in the third quarter against Texas A&M on Sunday at the Rose Bowl represented the second-biggest comeback in the history of the Football Bowl Subdivision. Here’s a look at the seven biggest comebacks, listed in order by deficit overcome:

35 — Michigan State versus Northwestern, 2006. The Wildcats have a proud football history since making that trip to the Rose Bowl in 1996, but this clunker was straight out of the Mildcats era. Northwestern built a 38-3 lead midway through the third quarter only to see it fizzle like a lighted firecracker chucked into Lake Michigan. Michigan State scored 38 unanswered points not long after Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald had told his players at halftime, “Let’s not do anything crazy.” He never could have envisioned the madness that would ensue during his team’s 41-38 defeat.

34 — UCLA versus Texas A&M, 2017. Just think of all the ways UCLA could have lost this game after falling behind 44-10. If Texas A&M nickel back DeShawn Capers-Smith holds onto the pass that Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen floated into his hands … or UCLA safety Adarius Pickett doesn’t get a piece of Braden Mann’s 43-yard field-goal attempt … or Rosen’s pass intended to go out of bounds actually does instead of settling into receiver Theo Howard’s hands in the end zone, it’s all over for the Bruins. Of course, it wasn’t. UCLA made the big plays and caught the necessary breaks to complete the biggest comeback in school history with its 45-44 victory. “The outcome,” Bruins coach Jim Mora said, “was a lot of fun.”

31 — Maryland versus Miami, 1984. It was a prelude to an even crazier comeback for Maryland quarterback Frank Reich, who also engineered the biggest rally in NFL history when he led the Buffalo Bills back from 32 points down to defeat the Houston Oilers in a 1993 playoff game. Miami scored the game’s first 31 points before Reich, who had been hurt, came off the bench to lead an improbable rally for a 42-40 triumph. As if that wasn’t painful enough for the Hurricanes, they had to endure Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie’s game-ending Hail Mary touchdown pass the next week.

31 — Ohio State versus Minnesota, 1989. The Buckeyes committed six turnovers and spotted the Golden Gophers a 31-0 lead and none of it mattered because of the heroics of quarterback Greg Frey. After completing only two of eight passes in the first half, Frey passed for three touchdowns, ran for one and completed three two-point conversion passes to bring Ohio State back for a 41-37 victory.

31 — Texas Tech versus Minnesota, 2006. Air raid alert! The Red Raiders showed they were never out of the game despite facing a 38-7 deficit with only 7:47 left in the game. Four quick touchdowns and a 52-yard field goal as time expired in regulation forced overtime, where Texas Tech’s touchdown trumped Minnesota’s field goal and resulted in a 44-41 triumph. The fallout included the firing of Golden Gophers coach Glen Mason two days later.

31 — Texas Christian versus Oregon, 2015. The Ducks looked like they were going to quack the Horned Frogs’ will in the Alamo Bowl, bolting to a 31-0 halftime lead with Texas Christian quarterback Trevone Boykin suspended. But the playing field was leveled when Oregon quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. went out with an injury and the Ducks’ offense sputtered. TCU scored 31 consecutive points and prevailed, 47-41, in the third overtime.

31 — Tulsa versus Fresno State, 2016. The Bulldogs became the latest team to build the dreaded 31-0 lead and fail to hold on. Fresno State actually retook the lead with a touchdown after falling behind, 35-34, but Tulsa forced overtime and pulled out a 48-41 victory with a touchdown in the second OT.

CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch