Advertisement
Sports

What is the largest Super Bowl halftime deficit a team has overcome?

Tom Brady holds the Lombardi Trophy over his head as broadcaster Terry Bradshaw watches after the Patriots' Super Bowl win.
Quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after leading the New England Patriots to a 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the Kansas City Chiefs 24-0 midway through Super Bowl LIX.

If Patrick Mahomes is somehow able to lead the Chiefs to victory, it will be the biggest halftime deficit to be overcome in Super Bowl history, breaking a record set eight years ago.

The Atlanta Falcons led the New England Patriots 21-3 at halftime during Super Bowl LI in 2017. No team had ever erased a double-digit halftime deficit to win the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

But none of those teams had Tom Brady as their quarterback.

The Patriots made history by climbing out of that 18-point halftime hole and stunning Atlanta 34-28 in overtime for their fifth Super Bowl title with Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks to referee Clete Blakeman #34 prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Sports

Fans say the games are rigged for the Chiefs. Are the officials on Kansas City’s side?

The Chiefs are trying to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, but many fans believe officials are on Kansas City’s side and have helped it win.

They also set the record for largest overall deficit overcome to win a Super Bowl, after Atlanta quarterback and league MVP Matt Ryan led his team on an 85-yard touchdown drive for a 25-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Advertisement

Then Brady started playing like the legend he was.

Down by 16 with less than six minutes remaining in regulation, Brady led drives that culminated in a six-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola (and a conversion run by James White) and a one-yard touchdown run by White (and a Brady-to-Amendola conversion pass) to tie the score at 28.

The Patriots won the coin toss to start overtime, and the Falcons offense never saw the field. Brady started the drive with five straight completions for 50 yards. Four plays later, White ran the ball two yards into the end zone to complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The Eagles are tied for the second-largest halftime lead in Super Bowl history. The record was set during Super Bowl XXII, when Washington led Denver 35-10 at the midway point. Two years later, San Francisco led Denver 27-3 at halftime of Super Bowl XXIV.

Advertisement

Can the Chiefs complete a similar rally? Like Brady and Belichick not too long ago, it’s tough to count out Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid in a Super Bowl.

“There’s still a lot of football left to be played,” Brady, now in the broadcast booth for Fox Sports, said late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

More to Read

SportsSuper Bowl
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement