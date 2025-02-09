What was the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana raises his helmet toward the crowd after winning his fourth Super Bowl on Jan. 28, 1990.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX. after leading by as many as 34 points.

That’s a pretty impressive margin, but it wouldn’t have been close to the most lopsided Super Bowl win ever.

That distinction belongs to the 45-point margin of Super Bowl XXIV, when Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers defeated John Elway and the Denver Broncos 55-10 following the 1989 season.

Advertisement

Like this year’s game, it was held at the Superdome in New Orleans. Also, both games had the same halftime margin, with the winning team leading by 24.

Montana won his fourth and final Super Bowl and was named the game’s MVP for the third time in his career. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards for a then-Super Bowl record five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Montana’s backup for that game, Steve Young, eventually broke the Super Bowl record for touchdown passes, throwing for six in the 49ers’ 49-26 win over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Advertisement

The next-biggest margin of victory in Super Bowl history was the 36-point differential in Super Bowl XX, when the Chicago Bears beat the New England Patriots 46-10 after the 1985 season. Yet again, the game took place at the Super Dome. Chicago defensive end Richard Dent was named the MVP after recording 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a blocked pass.

Two teams won the Super Bowl by 35 points — the Seattle Seahawks (43-8 over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII) and the Dallas Cowboys (52-17 over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII).