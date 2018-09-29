UCLA comes out strong but runs out of gas late in 38-16 loss to Colorado

The run game churned out yardage in big chunks. A long punt return sparked a breakthrough for the special teams. The defense looked sturdy for long stretches.
UCLA wasn’t half bad Friday night at Folsom Field.
The Bruins played what was easily their best half of the season, parlaying a strong start against Colorado into a lead early in the third quarter.
Then things deteriorated in the time it takes Ralphie, the Buffaloes’ real-life mascot, to stampede across the field.
The Bruins’ offense and defense badly sagged in the latter stages of a 38-16 loss before a crowd of 46,814 that started to depart midway through the fourth quarter. There was not much left to see after Colorado had scored 24 unanswered points.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson could not sustain a strong start, repeatedly misfiring on passes late in the game. He played through referee whistles blown to end the third quarter, throwing a pass that hit receiver Kyle Philips in the back of the head after Philips had stopped running with his back turned to the play.
It was that kind of finish for the Bruins as they dropped to 0-4 for the first time since 1971.
Thompson-Robinson compiled a middling stat line for a second consecutive game, completing 17 of 35 passes for 138 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. UCLA coach Chip Kelly appeared to console the quarterback when he came off the field for the final time after a fourth-down pass fell incomplete, tenderly placing a hand on his lower back.
There was better news in the run game, where Joshua Kelley amassed 124 yards in 12 carries after not logging a single carry against Fresno State two weeks ago.
But UCLA’s defense could not make nearly enough stops in the second half, when Colorado rolled up 281 of its 477 yards of offense.
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez completed nearly every pass he threw, finishing 22 of 26 for 237 yards with one touchdown while also running for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
It appeared as if UCLA might be poised for a breakthrough when the Bruins took a lead in the second half for the first time this season. J.J. Molson’s 40-yard field goal gave the Bruins a 16-14 advantage early in the third quarter.
The cushion was short-lived, thanks in large part to a Colorado trick play. Montez lateraled to receiver Jay MacIntyre, who fired a pass to tailback Kyle Evans for a 31-yard gain that gave Colorado first and goal at the nine. The Buffaloes eventually scored when receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. took a direct snap out of the wildcat formation and ran up the middle for a one-yard touchdown.
Colorado was just getting started in piling it on.
The Bruins showed some significant improvement in nearly every phase of the game in the first half.
Their lagging return game got a boost in the game’s early going when Kyle Philips ran back a punt for 32 yards, giving the Bruins the ball in Colorado territory.
Thompson-Robinson showed some slipperiness when he eluded three defenders to scramble 17 yards for a first down. On third and goal, Thompson-Robinson perfectly placed a pass to Michael Ezeike on a fade route. Ezeike made a leaping touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone, giving the Bruins a 7-0 lead.
But Thompson-Robinson also struggled with his touch at times, twice throwing behind an open Ezeike for incompletions.
UCLA’s inert run game received a spark from tailback Joshua Kelley, who broke a couple of tackles on a 29-yard run and had a team-high 59 yards rushing in only four carries at halftime.
Both of Colorado’s first-half scoring drives were made possible by penalties on UCLA cornerback Nate Meadors on third-down plays.
Meadors broke up a pass from Montez intended for receiver Shenault in the first quarter but was called for pass interference, giving the Buffaloes a first down. Three plays later, Shenault badly beat cornerback Darnay Holmes on a 57-yard touchdown catch that tied the score at 7-7.
“I got him turned before I even looked up,” Shenault said of Holmes. “The ball was right there and I just kept running.”
The Bruins had appeared to hold Colorado in the second quarter when Meadors stopped Montez for a six-yard loss. But Meadors was called for a personal foul on the play after making an illegal tackle, sustaining the drive. The Buffaloes eventually scored when Montez cut outside on a read-option play and ran for a 10-yard touchdown.
UP NEXT >>> The No. 11 Washington (3-1 overall, 1-0 Pac-12 Conference) will play host to No. 20 Brigham Young today before facing the Bruins in Pasadena for the first time since 2013.