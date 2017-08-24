UCLA offensive lineman Kenny Lacy likely out for season because of hip injury

The first significant injury of UCLA’s preseason socked an area where the Bruins were just beginning to establish some quality depth. Coach Jim Mora announced Thursday that offensive lineman Kenny Lacy had suffered structural damage to his hips that would require surgery and likely end his season.

“You just hate to see that happen,” Mora said. “You hate to see it anytime, but especially in this guy’s senior year before the season has even started.”

Lacy realized he was hurt during practice Tuesday when he tried to get into a stance and felt what Mora described as “a pinch.” A subsequent MRI exam revealed the extent of the damage. Lacy had spent time as one of the starting right tackles when training camp started before moving to left tackle with the second team over the final week.

The injury will likely end Lacy’s career because he is a redshirt senior. He can petition the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility, but that typically requires a player showing that he has spent the equivalent of two seasons injured and Lacy spent the bulk of his first season at UCLA on the scout team while redshirting.

UCLA had rejiggered its first-string offensive line over the final week of training camp, with redshirt freshman Michael Alves taking over at right guard while bumping Andre James to right tackle. The other starters in that alignment were Kolton Miller at left tackle, Najee Toran at left guard and Scott Quessenberry at center.

Lacy moving to the second team had given that unit four players with starting experience before his injury; Lacy started nine games last season at guard. Mora held out hope for the possibility that Lacy could return sooner than expected.

“The human body is a mystery in terms of how it’s going to heal, so you just don’t know,” Mora said. “So we don’t like to put timelines on guys. I said he was out for the season, but they might go in there and he might have a miraculous recovery and be back, so we’ll see.”

Prep work

The Bruins have started formal preparations for their season opener against Texas A&M on Sept. 3 at the Rose Bowl, giving players an opportunity to feel as if they’re pummeling someone besides themselves.

“It’s been 22 days of practicing against the same guys,” UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch said, “so they know our plays, we know their defense.”

There’s far less certainty when it comes to Texas A&M. The Aggies are still deciding among a trio of starting quarterback candidates in senior Jake Hubenak, redshirt freshman Nick Starkel and freshman Kellen Mond. That means UCLA’s defense has to prepare three different game plans.

“We have to be ready for a little bit of any one of them,” Bruins defensive coordinator Tom Bradley said.

The biggest challenge for UCLA might be getting its scout team to simulate the speed and precision of the up-tempo offense that Aggies offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone — who held the same position at UCLA for four seasons — likes to run.

“We can get the play moving fast,” Bradley said, “but to get it done right, I think that’s the hardest thing to duplicate.”

The Bruins will continue their prep work during a mock game Sunday at the Rose Bowl, exactly one week before their opener.

Security alert

Concerns about privacy at the Luskin Center that abuts the Bruins’ practice facility prompted an abrupt end to practice and the cancellation of media availability Wednesday, according to a source close to the situation who was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

The year-old Luskin Center features an outdoor terrace overlooking the practice fields. The luxury hotel also has rooms with views of the fields on one side.

“An issue came up [Wednesday],” Mora said, “but I’m just pleased with the way everyone at UCLA has responded and trying to do the best that they can to make this a secure practice environment for us.”

CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. CAPTION Hear from offensive lineman Chris Hairston, rookie defensive back Desmond King and linebacker Korey Toomer after the Chargers fall to the Saints (13-7) in the second preseason game. Hear from offensive lineman Chris Hairston, rookie defensive back Desmond King and linebacker Korey Toomer after the Chargers fall to the Saints (13-7) in the second preseason game. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 24-21 victory over the Raiders in a preseason game, including a discussion about quarterback Jared Goff and an improved offense. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 24-21 victory over the Raiders in a preseason game, including a discussion about quarterback Jared Goff and an improved offense.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch