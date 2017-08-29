Families of two UCLA players are reported safe in Houston

UCLA left guard Najee Toran and defensive back Will Lockett, both natives of Houston, reported that their families were safe amid the historic devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, Bruins coach Jim Mora said Tuesday.

But one of the players UCLA is expected to face in its season opener Sunday in the Rose Bowl told the Houston Chronicle that his family required a Coast Guard helicopter to rescue it from the rising floodwaters.

Texas A&M sophomore tailback Trayveon Williams told the Chronicle that his family was lifted to safety in a retractable basket in east Houston and had been transported to a shelter.

“The house isn’t in the best shape right now; the first floor is water damaged,” Williams told the newspaper. “But as long as they’re safe, that’s all that matters.”

Williams rushed for 94 yards against UCLA last season during the Aggies’ 31-24 overtime victory, on the way to 1,057 for the year in which he became the first true freshman in Texas A&M history to rush for more than 1,000 yards.

Mora, speaking generally about the challenges facing the Aggies amid the storm, said he hoped for a speedy return to normalcy for those affected.

“By the time they get out here on Sunday to play,” Mora said, “hopefully things are a little bit back in order there, that there’s a plan, people are more comfortable and safe and secure and their players can really play their best and play uninhibited. They deserve that after all the work that they’ve done, just like our guys do.”

And the winner is …

Mora said Stefan Flintoft, a redshirt junior walk-on, won the job as starting punter over sophomore Austin Kent after having “proven himself to be very consistent” through spring practice and training camp.

Flintoft displaced Kent as the primary punter midway through last season and averaged 40.3 yards a punt, placing eight punts inside the 20-yard line over the final five games.

Kent averaged 38.3 yards last season, tied for second worst among Pac-12 Conference players who averaged at least 2 1/2 punts a game.

Flintoft is among a handful of players vying to win the team’s final scholarship, but Mora said no decision had to be made before school started next month.

“I would like to be able to reward any of them that I think deserve it,” said Mora, himself a former walk-on who was awarded a scholarship at Washington. “It meant a lot to me when I was rewarded with a scholarship. I know what it feels like, I know what it means, and there’s always guys that come out of the woodwork, you always wish you can reward them. Usually we can, but this might be a tough year.”

Mock it up

The Bruins broke in a new side of the field as well as their new game uniforms and new locker room Sunday during a mock game at the Rose Bowl. The only snag might have been feeling a bit disoriented.

“I know for me, I was turning left when I was supposed to be turning right in the locker room,” Mora said, alluding to the fact that the locker room is on a different side of the stadium. “You know, everything’s just kind of reversed — it’s the same locker room, just set up differently — so I think everyone will be very comfortable on [Sunday]. It should be a great environment.”

Mora said his team started its preparations for Texas A&M in earnest Tuesday, calling it “a little bit of a bonus day” because the game will be Sunday instead of Saturday.

CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch