Here's how UCLA matches up with St. Bonaventure

UPDATE: St. Bonaventure has a fairly proud tradition for a program that has not won an NCAA tournament game since Bob Lanier led the Bonnies to the 1970 Final Four. The New York school has produced NBA players Andrew Nicholson, Freddie Crawford, J.R. Bremer, Whitey Martin and brothers Sam and Tom Stith in addition to Lanier, a Hall of Famer. Former Detroit Pistons coach Chuck Daly also attended St. Bonaventure for one year.