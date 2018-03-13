Here's how UCLA matches up with St. Bonaventure

UCLA-ST. BONAVENTURE MATCHUP
WHO: No. 11 UCLA (21-11) vs. No. 11 St. Bonaventure (25-7).
WHAT: NCAA East Regional first-four game, Tuesday, 6 p.m. PDT.
WHERE: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio. TV: TruTV; Radio: 1150.
UPDATE: St. Bonaventure has a fairly proud tradition for a program that has not won an NCAA tournament game since Bob Lanier led the Bonnies to the 1970 Final Four. The New York school has produced NBA players Andrew Nicholson, Freddie Crawford, J.R. Bremer, Whitey Martin and brothers Sam and Tom Stith in addition to Lanier, a Hall of Famer. Former Detroit Pistons coach Chuck Daly also attended St. Bonaventure for one year.
The biggest basketball newsmaker out of the school in recent years might be ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA journalist known for scooping his competitors. Wojnarowski and his wife Amy, a fellow St. Bonaventure alumnus, donated $10,000 to fund student travel and ticket costs for the school's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2012.
The Bonnies have lost their only two games against UCLA, in 1973 and '74, but say they are emboldened by facing a school that has produced NBA greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton, among many others.
"Our guys have grown up as underdogs," St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt told reporters. "They're not going to look at UCLA like Bill Walton. They don't even know who Bill Walton is."
Schmidt said the status of junior swingman Courtney Stockard, who missed the Bonnies' loss to Davidson in an Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinal after straining his hamstring, would be a game-time decision. Stockard averaged 23 points over the previous four games.
STARTERS
ST. BONAVENTURE; Ht; Wt; PPG; P; UCLA; Ht; Wt; PPG
Jaylen Adams; 6-2; 190; 19.8; G; Aaron Holiday; 6-1; 185; 20.3
Matt Mobley; 6-3; 185; 18.5; G; Prince Ali; 6-3; 190; 9.0
LaDarien Griffin; 6-6; 215; 8.7; F; GG Goloman; 6-11; 225; 7.3
Idris Taqqee; 6-4; 195; 5.4; G/F; Kris Wilkes; 6-8; 195; 13.8
Amadi Ikpeze; 6-10; 245; 4.7; C; Thomas Welsh; 7-0; 255; 13.0
RESERVES
Courtney Stockard; 6-5; 205; 12.9; G; Jaylen Hands; 6-3; 175; 10.1
Josh Ayeni; 6-8; 215; 5.3; F; Alex Olesinski; 6-10; 220; 4.4
Izaiah Brockington; 6-4; 180; 4.4; G; Chris Smith; 6-9; 200; 4.1
Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch