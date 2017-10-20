How UCLA and Oregon match up for Saturday's game at the Rose Bowl

Oregon (4-3, 1-3) at UCLA (3-3, 1-2)

Saturday, 1 p.m., Rose Bowl, TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 570, 1150.

Marquee matchup

Oregon tailback Royce Freeman vs. the UCLA run defense. Freeman needs 140 yards to break LaMichael James’ school record of 5,082 career rushing yards, and the odds are in his favor that he’ll set the mark. The Bruins have allowed a tailback or a quarterback — sometimes both — to gain at least 100 yards rushing in every game this season. It’s added up to the second-worst run defense in the country, with UCLA allowing an average of 313 yards on the ground a game.

Getting offensive

UCLA (527.2 ypg/39.5 ppg): Quarterback Josh Rosen is coming off his worst game of the season, a three-interception dud against Arizona in which he failed to pass for at least 300 yards for the first time in 2017. One thing the Bruins would like to replicate from last week is the success they had in the running game, when they rushed for a season-high 190 yards and four touchdowns.

Oregon (467.6 ypg/37.9 ppg): The Ducks have combined for only 17 points in their last two games — the fewest by the team in consecutive games since 1992 — in large part because backup quarterbacks Braxton Burmeister and Taylor Alie have not come close to replacing the production of injured starter Justin Herbert. Burmeister, who on Saturday is expected to make his third consecutive start, completed three of eight passes for 23 yards last week against Stanford.

Getting defensive

UCLA (523 ypg/40.5 ppg): The next step in salvaging the Bruins’ defense might be posting a suggestion box outside the Wasserman Football Center. There are seemingly no easy answers for a defense that has struggled across the board. It’s telling that defensive end Jaelan Phillips, who has not played since Sept. 16 because of a sprained ankle, still leads the team with 4½ tackles for loss. Phillips could return Saturday.

Oregon (362 ypg/30.3 ppg): The Ducks have waddled into big trouble on defense in each of the last two weeks, giving up an average of 41 points in losses to Washington State and Stanford. Oregon allowed Stanford tailback Bryce Love to run for 100 yards and two touchdowns … in less than five minutes. Love finished the game with 147 yards rushing.

Something special

The Bruins enjoyed a flash of success in their return game last week when Adarius Pickett returned a punt 41 yards. … Oregon kicker Aidan Schneider has made 44 of 51 field goals in his career.

Of note

UCLA is averaging 6.9 yards a play, which would break the modern school record of 6.81 yards a play set in 1998. … Oregon ranks third nationally with 24 sacks.

Local ties

UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa attended high school in Portland, Ore. … Oregon has 23 players from Southern California on its roster, including Freeman, a native of Imperial.

