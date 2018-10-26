USC hopes Jack Sears can be the latest San Clemente quarterback to provide the Trojans with a spark

Between Daniels’ backups, Sears was the one who was able to lead the offense to the most touchdown drives in scrimmage situations during fall camp. Quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis said that Fink, with a year more experience than the redshirt freshman Sears, had a better grasp of the offense and how to move the Trojans into the right play and the right protections. But it was clear that Sears had plenty of talent to mold in the coming years.