Prep talk: Mike Erspamer of San Clemente shuts down hitters in Sea View League
Left-handed pitcher Mike Erspamer of San Clemente High completed Sea View League competition by throwing 27-2/3 scoreless innings in helping the Tritons clinch the league championship.
The Stanford commit has established himself among the best pitchers in coach David Gellatly’s 31 seasons, ranking in the same breath as Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy and Kolby Allard, all of whom reached the majors during Gellatly’s tenure.
“It will be tough to rank pitchers through the years but he’s right up there with the best I’ve had,” Gellatly said.
Overall, Erspamer is 6-3 with a 1.71 earned-run average and has 83 strikeouts in 49 innings. …
