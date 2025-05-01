Advertisement
Prep talk: Mike Erspamer of San Clemente shuts down hitters in Sea View League

Pitcher Mike Erspamer of San Clemente High poses for a photo with a bat over his shoulder.
Mike Erspamer of San Clemente High has been good with a bat but better on the mound, shutting out Sea View League teams.
(San Clemente HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Left-handed pitcher Mike Erspamer of San Clemente High completed Sea View League competition by throwing 27-2/3 scoreless innings in helping the Tritons clinch the league championship.

The Stanford commit has established himself among the best pitchers in coach David Gellatly’s 31 seasons, ranking in the same breath as Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy and Kolby Allard, all of whom reached the majors during Gellatly’s tenure.

“It will be tough to rank pitchers through the years but he’s right up there with the best I’ve had,” Gellatly said.

Overall, Erspamer is 6-3 with a 1.71 earned-run average and has 83 strikeouts in 49 innings. …

Here are updated Southern Section lacrosse results.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

