Prep talk: Mike Erspamer of San Clemente shuts down hitters in Sea View League

Mike Erspamer of San Clemente High has been good with a bat but better on the mound, shutting out Sea View League teams.

Left-handed pitcher Mike Erspamer of San Clemente High completed Sea View League competition by throwing 27-2/3 scoreless innings in helping the Tritons clinch the league championship.

The Stanford commit has established himself among the best pitchers in coach David Gellatly’s 31 seasons, ranking in the same breath as Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy and Kolby Allard, all of whom reached the majors during Gellatly’s tenure.

Triton Baseball defeats Beckman 5-0 today at home. Every SVL win is big at this point in season. Stanford bound Mike Erspamer with the complete game shutout & 9 K’s; Kai Cesare with a 2 run double. Erspamer with the strikeout here! 👍⚾️⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ pic.twitter.com/R5PJnaEPAH — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) April 15, 2025

“It will be tough to rank pitchers through the years but he’s right up there with the best I’ve had,” Gellatly said.

Overall, Erspamer is 6-3 with a 1.71 earned-run average and has 83 strikeouts in 49 innings. …

Advertisement

Beach Volleyball: Taft Had 8 Pairs Compete In @CIFLACS Pairs Championships. 4 Advanced Out Of Pool-Play To Single Elimination Playoffs—All Finishing In The Top 10. Eva Velarde & Laila Braimah Were Toreadors Highest Finishers Placing 3rd. A Record 75 Pairs Competed. #RepTheCity pic.twitter.com/L5Runa0Tcj — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) April 30, 2025

Here are updated Southern Section lacrosse results.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.