Report: USC has a deal in place to sell Coliseum naming rights to United Airlines

For the first time in 94 years, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be known as something else.

USC has a deal in place to sell the naming rights to the stadium to United Airlines for $70 million over 15 years, the most lucrative naming-rights deal in college football, according to a report by Sports Business Daily.

The specific name of the stadium has not been revealed.

USC and United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The school had struck a deal with Fox Sports in 2015 to sell the naming rights. At the time, USC said it would retain the right to veto any name.

Coliseum officials said then that keeping the words "Memorial Coliseum" in the name was a priority.

Under the school's 98-year lease of the stadium, it must pay the state 5% of the naming rights receipts.

