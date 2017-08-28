No Alabama? No difference for USC

Before USC opened training camp, coach Clay Helton was asked about the meat grinder that the Trojans must navigate early in their schedule.

He was asked about Week 2 opponent Stanford and Week 3 opponent Texas. He was not asked about USC’s opener against Western Michigan. But Helton put the Broncos in the same category anyway.

“We know those are going to be three fist fights,” Helton said. “We learned from last year how important it is to start fast. You can do all you want in October and November, and we’ve been really good, but if you don’t start fast, it’s hard to get where you want to be.”

It is a sign of Helton’s concern that USC could overlook Western Michigan.

The Broncos went 13-1 and made it to the Cotton Bowl a season ago. But, by name and conference affiliation, they may seem like a cupcake compared with last season’s opening opponent, Alabama.

A year ago, USC’s start to the season was a mess, and not just because it faced stiff competition. The Trojans were trounced by Alabama, when they looked bewildered. They never competed against Stanford, when then-backup quarterback Sam Darnold called out players for quitting at halftime. And they lost a close contest to Utah, when they lost three fumbles.

Helton has switched USC’s routine this season. He designated last week as a “mock-game week.” The team followed the same schedule it would during the season, down to the time spent in the locker room suiting up.

The team has taken weeks to game plan for Western Michigan. Helton has said he would refuse to rest players returning from injury, such as tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe, if they are able to play. Helton said he wants the team to treat Western Michigan as if it were a playoff team.

“That’s going to be my approach the entire season,” Helton said.

Appearing on CBS Sports Radio last week, Helton noted that toward the end of last season, “everybody was talking about us at the end of the year, ‘Oh yeah, you’re probably one of the best four teams. Maybe you were a playoff team.’

“Well, the reality is we were a three-loss team, and that’s not going to get you into the playoffs,” Helton said. “What we learned as a team and as a football family is every dang game counts.”

David Dermer / Associated Press Western Michigan running back Jarvion Franklin (31) carries during a game last season. Western Michigan running back Jarvion Franklin (31) carries during a game last season. (David Dermer / Associated Press)

Previewing Western Michigan

The Mid-American Conference becomes popular this time of year, when power-conference teams look for an easy victory in their openers. Usually, the MAC obliges: No MAC team has defeated a ranked opponent in the opening week since 2013.

MAC teams will play the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 teams in the country on Saturday, and one conference coach thinks it is time for an upset.

“Somebody in the MAC will beat a ... power-conference team on Saturday,” said Terry Bowden, whose Akron team will play No. 6 Penn State.

Western Michigan has work to do. The Broncos lost several key pieces from their undefeated regular season last year. Among them: coach P.J. Fleck, four-year starting quarterback Zach Terrell, and All-American receiver Corey Davis, plus his two starting wideout mates.

But more than half of Western Michigan’s starters return, and new coach Tim Lester said his team has now gotten used to a big stage.

“These guys have played in big venues before, and they like that, they’re excited about it,” Lester said Monday.

Western Michigan’s biggest offensive question is at quarterback. Jon Wassink, a redshirt sophomore, has yet to play a snap. Lester compared him to a familiar name: Darnold.

“The biggest thing with Jon is just his demeanor,” Lester said. “A lot like Sam, I mean, he’s a really level-headed kid. He doesn’t get too high. He doesn’t get too low. He’s the same guy every single day.”

Of more concern for USC is Western Michigan’s defense, which returns eight starters, including Darius Phillips, one of the nation’s most explosive cornerbacks.

Helton said Phillips “is an NFL prospect, there’s no question in my mind. He’s kind of that team's Adoree’ Jackson. He kind of does everything. He’s a defense, offense, kick returner. He’s a very special player.”

Depth chart released

The Trojans released their first depth chart of the season on Sunday. In the only major positional battle remaining, Josh Fatu was named the starter at defensive tackle, though he is likely to share significant time with freshmen Marlon Tuipulotu and Brandon Pili. USC did not name a starter a kicker, punter or either return position.

Quick hits

Helton acknowledged that USC’s five-man receiving class from a year ago is deep but may lack elite talent. “I don’t know if there’s a superstar in the group,” Helton said on the Trojans Live radio show on ESPN Radio on Monday. “We’ll see.”

CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand