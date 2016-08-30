Suspended USC linebacker is being investigated in sexual assault

Suspended USC linebacker Osa Masina is under investigation in a sexual assault, according to a spokesman for the Cottonwood Heights Police Department in Utah.

Masina was served a search warrant on USC’s campus on Thursday, according to the spokesman, Lt. Dan Bartlett. No charges have yet been filed.

The investigation was first reported by KSTU in Salt Lake City.

Bartlett said that the investigation involves a sex assault and that the incident allegedly “occurred in our city last month involving Osa Masina.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is also investigating, Bartlett said.

Masina, a reserve linebacker for USC, was suspended for USC’s home opener against Alabama, Coach Clay Helton announced Monday. Helton said the suspension was for a “violation of team rules.”

"USC is aware of the investigation involving student-athlete Osa Masina," a USC spokesman said in a statement Tuesday. "USC is cooperating fully with authorities in Utah, the lead agency in the investigation.

“Due to privacy laws and to protect the rights of our students, we are not able to discuss this matter further."

