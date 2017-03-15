USC wipes out 17-point deficit to defeat Providence, 75-71

Providence needed to regroup. After taking USC to the woodshed for most of the First Four play-in game of the NCAA tournament on Wednesday, USC was storming back.

An 11-1 run had turned a 15-point USC deficit into a small lead. Providence called a timeout and huddled on the court. USC forward Chimezie Metu, riding the go-ahead score and a scintillating block, sauntered straight into the mass of Friars, flexed and yelled something.

The Providence coaching staff protested, unsuccessfully to the officials, but the message was clear: After a dismal first half and a sleepy start to the second, the Trojans were in control.

USC saved its season with a torrential second half. The Trojans won, 75-71, and advance to play on Friday in Tulsa, Okla., against Southern Methodist, a team USC defeated in November.

The victory eased some of the pain from last season’s late loss to Providence in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. It was only the second time since the NCAA tournament expanded in 1985 that two teams met twice in a row in an opening game.

USC’s offense awakened from a first-half slumber but the Trojans clawed back the lead with defense. Providence scored just 27 points in the second half. After making eight three-pointers in the first half, the Friars made just one in the second.

A fast start belied the Trojans’ early struggles. The game began with a steal and a layup by Jordan McLaughlin. Bennie Boatwright made a three-pointer on the next possession. Providence Coach Ed Cooley called a timeout before the first minute had elapsed.

Boatwright made four of his first five shots for 10 points in about five minutes. Then the first media timeout came, about five minutes in, and USC Coach Andy Enfield chose to rest him. He rested through the next four minutes. He rested after the next television timeout. He came back in about five minutes later. By then, USC’s offense had slowed down.

USC takes on Providence in a First Four play-in game of the 2017 NCAA tournmament.

Boatwright missed his next three shots, and USC fell into a funk. The Trojans went almost five minutes without a point. Providence scored 15 unanswered. By the end of the run, the Friars led by 10.

The Friars flummoxed USC with a zone defense. They pummeled USC from the behind three-point arc, where Jalen Lindsey often went undetected. He made four three-pointers in the first half. Providence made eight overall.

USC trailed by 15 points, 44-29, at the break, one of its worst offensive halves of the season as they trailed by 17 points, 44-27, with one minute left before halftime.

USC has had a tendency to start sluggishly this season. A healthy chunk of its wins, 11 in all, have come after trailing by 10 points or more.

It would need one of its largest comebacks to keep its season alive.

No player struggled more than Metu, who missed his first six shots. Shortly after the sixth, another misfire from close range, he breathed in hard. Then he walked over to the pad on the basket and slapped it hard enough to hear across the arena. The coaching staff converged on him. He shot free throws after the break but was benched immediately after.

In his absence, Enfield used Nick Rakocevic, a freshman typically high on energy and low on offensive output. But Rakocevic went to work. His scoring total was modest — nine points — but he finished with the highest plus-minus on the team: plus-10.

For USC, Boatwright led the team with 24 points. McLaughlin scored 18 and had 10 rebounds.

Emmitt Holt led Providence with 18 points. Lindsey and Rodney Bullock each scored 17.

When Metu returned, he made his first jumper with less than seven minutes left. He pumped his fists. USC was up by one point for the first time since early in the first half. On the other end, he swatted a Providence attempt, and Boatwright converted it for a layup. USC was on an 11-1 run. Providence called a timeout.

By then, it was too late.

