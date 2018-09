Saturday at USC really was Mater Dei Day

St. Brown started the game at punt returner, but Tyler Vaughns took over for him and returned two punts for 54 yards. … Running back Vavae Malepeai scored the first two touchdowns of his career, on a two-yard run for the lead at the end of the third quarter and a 20-yard run for the final score at the end of the fourth. … Running back Aca’Cedric Ware carried 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth career 100-yard game. … USC tight end Josh Falo did not play with a tight hamstring.