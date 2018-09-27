USC's JT Daniels continues to impress with a variety of throws

“When you have Michael Pittman and you have Tyler Vaughns and Amon-ra, what they do so well is you’re really not going to throw an interception on a deep ball,” Daniels said. “They’ll make sure they catch it or the ball hits the ground. When you have guys like that, there’s no reason not to take your shots when you have them, and even when you don’t, there are plays where Pitt and Tyler and Amon shouldn’t come with that they’ll come up with, you know?”