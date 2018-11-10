USC, UCLA women advance in NCAA soccer tournament

The USC and UCLA women’s soccer teams breezed to victories in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
The Trojans got goals from six players in a 6-0 win over Long Beach State at USC’s McAlister Field, improving their record to 16-2-2. Natalie Jacobs and Alea Hyatt scored in the first half. Tara McKeown, Leah Pruitt, Savannah DeMelo and Hailey Hite scored in the second half as USC posted its largest margin of victory in a tournament game. The six goals is a USC record for a postseason game.
USC will play the winner of the game Sunday between host Louisiana State and Boston in the second round. The game will be played Thursday in Tallahassee, Fla.
Led by Ashley Sanchez, Jessie Fleming and Hailie Mace, UCLA cruised to a 5-0 victory over San Jose State. Sanchez scored two goals, Fleming had a goal and two assists, and Mace recorded two assists.
UCLA (15-3-1) will host Minnesota in the second round Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Gophers advanced after a 2-0 win over Auburn.