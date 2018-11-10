USC, UCLA women advance in NCAA soccer tournament

The Trojans got goals from six players in a 6-0 win over Long Beach State at USC’s McAlister Field, improving their record to 16-2-2. Natalie Jacobs and Alea Hyatt scored in the first half. Tara McKeown, Leah Pruitt, Savannah DeMelo and Hailey Hite scored in the second half as USC posted its largest margin of victory in a tournament game. The six goals is a USC record for a postseason game.