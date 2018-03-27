Just One Eye: L.A.'s edgiest fashion boutique is an ultra-chic mashup

"As soon as I knew of Just One Eye, I remember appreciating the idea of this person who views her space as art gallery as much as clothing boutique," says Panitch. "Being out of the way—and whether she even gets a customer—seems to utterly not concern her, and of course this makes her legit fab in this city, where everyone chases fad and fame and has their fifteen minutes. I don't think I would have ever have ultimately launched my clothing anywhere publicly, and probably would have just stayed secretly dressing select industry friends. But Paola's support and her space made me feel it was consistent with my own art, which was also not created for any commercial mission."